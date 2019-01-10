Listen Live Sports

Drammeh leads Hawaii over Cal State Fullerton 79-68

January 10, 2019 2:29 am
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Sheriff Drammeh tied his career high with a season-high 23 points as Hawaii beat Cal State Fullerton 79-68 on Wednesday night.

The game marked the first Big West Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Eddie Stansberry had 16 points for Hawaii (10-5, 1-0 Big West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jack Purchase added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Brocke Stepteau had 10 points for the hosts.

Hawaii entered the locker room at the half trailing narrowly, 34-31. The second half was another story, though, as the Rainbow Warriors were able to outscore the Titans 48-34 and roll to the 11-point victory.

Khalil Ahmad had 24 points for the Titans (4-11, 0-1). Kyle Allman Jr. added 14 points. Austen Awosika had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Hawaii plays Cal State Northridge (7-10, 1-0) on the road next Thursday. Cal State Fullerton faces UC Irvine (12-4) at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

