Dubai Desert Classic Leading Scores

January 26, 2019 10:57 am
 
Saturday
At Emirates GC
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $3.25 million
Yardage: 7,238; Par: 72
Third Round
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-66-68—200
Li Haotong, China 67-67-67—201
Matt Wallace, England 70-64-69—203
Ernie Els, South Africa 68-65-70—203
Kalle Samooja, Finland 66-70-68—204
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 69-67-68—204
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 69-64-71—204
Lucas Herbert, Australia 69-63-72—204
Jordan Smith, England 68-68-69—205
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 65-70-70—205
Jason Scrivener, Australia 67-67-71—205
Andrew Johnston, England 72-69-65—206
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 70-68-68—206
Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-70-68—206
Lee Westwood, England 67-70-69—206
Sergio Garcia, Spain 66-70-70—206
George Coetzee, South Africa 70-65-71—206
Matthieu Pavon, France 66-68-72—206
Also
Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-67-71—207
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 72-68-67—207
Ian Poulter, England 67-71-70—208
Eddie Pepperell, England 72-67-69—208
Martin Kaymer, Germany 71-67-72—210
Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-70-71—210
Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-69-75—215

