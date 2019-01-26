Dubai Desert Classic Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At Emirates GC
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|Purse: $3.25 million
|Yardage: 7,238; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|66-66-68—200
|Li Haotong, China
|67-67-67—201
|Matt Wallace, England
|70-64-69—203
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|68-65-70—203
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|66-70-68—204
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|69-67-68—204
|Alvaro Quiros, Spain
|69-64-71—204
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|69-63-72—204
|Jordan Smith, England
|68-68-69—205
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, England
|65-70-70—205
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|67-67-71—205
|Andrew Johnston, England
|72-69-65—206
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|70-68-68—206
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|68-70-68—206
|Lee Westwood, England
|67-70-69—206
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|66-70-70—206
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|70-65-71—206
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|66-68-72—206
|Also
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|69-67-71—207
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark
|72-68-67—207
|Ian Poulter, England
|67-71-70—208
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|72-67-69—208
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|71-67-72—210
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|69-70-71—210
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|71-69-75—215
