Dubai Desert Classic Leading Scores

Saturday At Emirates GC Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $3.25 million Yardage: 7,238; Par: 72 Third Round Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-66-68—200 Li Haotong, China 67-67-67—201 Matt Wallace, England 70-64-69—203 Ernie Els, South Africa 68-65-70—203 Kalle Samooja, Finland 66-70-68—204 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 69-67-68—204 Alvaro Quiros, Spain 69-64-71—204 Lucas Herbert, Australia 69-63-72—204 Jordan Smith, England 68-68-69—205 Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 65-70-70—205 Jason Scrivener, Australia 67-67-71—205 Andrew Johnston, England 72-69-65—206 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 70-68-68—206 Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-70-68—206 Lee Westwood, England 67-70-69—206 Sergio Garcia, Spain 66-70-70—206 George Coetzee, South Africa 70-65-71—206 Matthieu Pavon, France 66-68-72—206 Also Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-67-71—207 Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 72-68-67—207 Ian Poulter, England 67-71-70—208 Eddie Pepperell, England 72-67-69—208 Martin Kaymer, Germany 71-67-72—210 Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-70-71—210 Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-69-75—215

