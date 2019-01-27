Dubai Desert Classic Leading Scores

Sunday At Emirates GC Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $3.25 million Yardage: 7,238; Par: 72 Final Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-66-68-64—264 Matt Wallace, England 70-64-69-68—271 Sergio Garcia, Spain 66-70-70-66—272 Ian Poulter, England 67-71-70-64—272 Alvaro Quiros, Spain 69-64-71-68—272 Paul Waring, England 67-70-71-64—272 Justin Harding, South Africa 70-68-72-63—273 Lucas Herbert, Australia 69-63-72-69—273 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 69-67-68-69—273 Jason Scrivener, Australia 67-67-71-68—273 Lee Westwood, England 67-70-69-67—273 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 70-68-68-68—274 Ernie Els, South Africa 68-65-70-71—274 Li Haotong, China 67-67-67-73—274 Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-67-71-67—274 Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 65-70-70-70—275 Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-70-68-69—275 Kalle Samooja, Finland 66-70-68-71—275 Romain Wattel, France 68-70-70-67—275 Also Martin Kaymer, Germany 71-67-72-67—277 Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 72-68-67-71—278 Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-70-71-69—279 Eddie Pepperell, England 72-67-69-71—279 Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-69-75-74—289

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.