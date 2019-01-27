Dubai Desert Classic Leading Scores

|Sunday
|At Emirates GC
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|Purse: $3.25 million
|Yardage: 7,238; Par: 72
|Final
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|66-66-68-64—264
|Matt Wallace, England
|70-64-69-68—271
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|66-70-70-66—272
|Ian Poulter, England
|67-71-70-64—272
|Alvaro Quiros, Spain
|69-64-71-68—272
|Paul Waring, England
|67-70-71-64—272
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|70-68-72-63—273
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|69-63-72-69—273
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark
|69-67-68-69—273
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|67-67-71-68—273
|Lee Westwood, England
|67-70-69-67—273
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|70-68-68-68—274
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|68-65-70-71—274
|Li Haotong, China
|67-67-67-73—274
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|69-67-71-67—274
|Matthew Fitzpatrick, England
|65-70-70-70—275
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|68-70-68-69—275
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|66-70-68-71—275
|Romain Wattel, France
|68-70-70-67—275
|Also
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|71-67-72-67—277
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark
|72-68-67-71—278
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|69-70-71-69—279
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|72-67-69-71—279
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|71-69-75-74—289
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.