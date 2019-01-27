Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dubai Desert Classic Leading Scores

January 27, 2019 11:49 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Sunday
At Emirates GC
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Purse: $3.25 million
Yardage: 7,238; Par: 72
Final
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 66-66-68-64—264
Matt Wallace, England 70-64-69-68—271
Sergio Garcia, Spain 66-70-70-66—272
Ian Poulter, England 67-71-70-64—272
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 69-64-71-68—272
Paul Waring, England 67-70-71-64—272
Justin Harding, South Africa 70-68-72-63—273
Lucas Herbert, Australia 69-63-72-69—273
Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark 69-67-68-69—273
Jason Scrivener, Australia 67-67-71-68—273
Lee Westwood, England 67-70-69-67—273
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 70-68-68-68—274
Ernie Els, South Africa 68-65-70-71—274
Li Haotong, China 67-67-67-73—274
Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-67-71-67—274
Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 65-70-70-70—275
Tommy Fleetwood, England 68-70-68-69—275
Kalle Samooja, Finland 66-70-68-71—275
Romain Wattel, France 68-70-70-67—275
Also
Martin Kaymer, Germany 71-67-72-67—277
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 72-68-67-71—278
Tyrrell Hatton, England 69-70-71-69—279
Eddie Pepperell, England 72-67-69-71—279
Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-69-75-74—289

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.