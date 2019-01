Dubai Desert Classic Leading Scores

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Emirates GC Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $3.25 million Yardage: 7,238. Par: 72 First Round Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 65 Callum Shinkwin, England 66 Romain Langasque, France 66 Matthieu Pavon, France 66 Sergio Garcia, Spain 66 Kalle Samooja, Finland 66 Bryson DeChambeau, United State 66 Thongchai Jaidee, Thailand 66 Scott Hend, Australia 66 Wade Ormsby, Australia 67 Kim Koivu, Finland 67 Hideto Tanihara, Japan 67 Lee Westwood, England 67 Ian Poulter, England 67 Haotong Li, China 67 Paul Waring, England 67 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 67 Jason Scrivener, Australia 67 Also Ernie Els, South Africa 68 Tommy Fleetwood, England 69 Kurt Kitayama, United States 71 Colin Montgomerie, Scotland 71 Martin Kaymer, Germany 71 Sean Crocker, United States 72 David Lipsky, United States 74 Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 76

