Ducks-Devils Sum

Anaheim 2 0 1—3 New Jersey 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, New Jersey, Johansson 7 (Butcher, Bratt), 6:50. 2, Anaheim, Sprong 7 (Henrique, Ritchie), 9:10. 3, Anaheim, Terry 1 (Sprong, Lindholm), 10:38 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Anaheim, Grant 3 (Terry), 5:11. 5, New Jersey, Bratt 4 (Butcher), 19:04.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 7-3-4_14. New Jersey 8-14-9_31.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 17-15-8 (31 shots-29 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 5-4-0 (14-11).

A_15,231 (16,514). T_2:23.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Kory Nagy.

