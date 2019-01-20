Ducks-Islanders Sum

Anaheim 0 0 0—0 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 5 (Beauvillier, Bailey), 4:50 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 6 (Pelech), 9:56.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Komarov 6 (Mayfield, Toews), 19:31.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 5-8-6_19. N.Y. Islanders 12-5-11_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Johnson 2-9-0 (28 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 15-7-3 (19-19).

A_13,917 (16,234). T_2:20.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.