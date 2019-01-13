Listen Live Sports

Ducks-Jets Sum

January 13, 2019 9:17 pm
 
Anaheim 2 1 0 0—3
Winnipeg 1 1 1 1—4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Gibbons 1 (Montour, Rowney), 2:19. 2, Anaheim, Rakell 6 (Sprong, Rowney), 16:14. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 9 (Scheifele, Morrissey), 19:00 (pp).

Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Laine 25 (Little), 2:24. 5, Anaheim, Cogliano 3 (Sprong, Rowney), 15:48.

Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Chiarot 4 (Copp, Tanev), 14:05.

Overtime_7, Winnipeg, Little 10 (Trouba), 4:49.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 7-13-8-3_31. Winnipeg 11-11-5-7_34.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 15-14-8 (34 shots-30 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 20-13-1 (31-28).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:32.

Referees_Francis Charron, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Steve Barton.

