Ducks-Red Wings Sum

Anaheim 0 1 0—1 Detroit 0 0 3—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Rakell 7 (Getzlaf, Ritchie), 12:03 (pp).

Third Period_2, Detroit, Mantha 11 (Athanasiou, Larkin), 5:25. 3, Detroit, Nyquist 11 (DeKeyser, Vanek), 15:44. 4, Detroit, Helm 3 (DeKeyser), 17:27.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 9-7-8_24. Detroit 8-8-9_25.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 2; Detroit 0 of 0.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 15-15-8 (25 shots-22 saves). Detroit, Howard 13-12-5 (24-23).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:25.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.

