Ducks-Wild Sum

Anaheim 3 0 0—3 Minnesota 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 9 (Ritchie, Montour), 3:57. 2, Anaheim, Rakell 8 (Montour, Shore), 4:08. 3, Anaheim, Gibbons 2 (Welinski), 7:58.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 13-2-8_23. Minnesota 10-12-15_37.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 4; Minnesota 0 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 16-15-8 (37 shots-37 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 17-16-3 (15-15), Stalock 6-5-0 (8-5).

A_18,907 (18,064). T_2:24.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Brian Murphy.

