Duff scores 30; Western Illinois beats Purdue Fort Wayne

January 19, 2019 10:24 pm
 
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — C.J. Duff hit eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points —both career highs — and Kobe Webster added 16 points and seven assists to help Western Illinois beat Purdue Fort Wayne 87-58 Saturday night.

Duff was 11-of-14 shooting and Webster hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Zion Young had 10 points and Ben Pyle finished with nine points, eight rebounds and nine assists for Western Illinois (7-13, 2-5 Summit League). The Leathernecks, who snapped a four-game skid, set season highs for field goals made (35), 3-pointers made (15) and 3-point percentage (62.5).

Western Illinois never trailed and used a 15-2 run to open a 13-point lead less than five minutes in. Jarred Godfrey scored six points before Matt Holba hit a 3 to cap a 9-0 run that trimmed Fort Wayne’s deficit to 25-17 with nine minutes left in the first half but Duff answered with a 3-pointer and the Leathernecks led by double figures the rest of the way.

John Konchar had 12 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks for the Mastodons (12-9, 4-2). Fort Wayne has lost two in a row following a six-game win streak.

Western Illinois outrebounded the Mastodons 42-24.

