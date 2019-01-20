Duke loses G Mikayla Boykin with another torn ACL

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says guard Mikayla Boykin will miss the rest of the season after tearing another knee ligament.

Coach Joanne P. McCallie disclosed Boykin’s diagnosis before her team’s game at No. 21 Florida State on Sunday.

Boykin tore her right anterior cruciate ligament during a home loss to Miami on Thursday night.

She tore her left ACL in December 2017 but came back this season to play eight games, averaging 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists before injuring her other knee.

McCallie says it’s “absolutely devastating” to have to watch Boykin go through rehab again.

