Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dukurs, Flock win World Cup skeleton races and Euro titles

January 18, 2019 11:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Martins Dukurs of Latvia was the men’s winner and Janine Flock of Austria was the women’s winner in World Cup skeleton racing on Friday.

It was the first win of the season for both. The race also doubled as the European championship, with Dukurs winning that crown for the 10th consecutive time and Flock prevailing for her third crown.

Flock’s win was also the first of her career in her home country.

Yun Sungbin of South Korea took second and Axel Jungk of Germany was third in the men’s race. Elena Nikitina of Russia took the women’s silver, followed by Jacqueline Loelling of Germany.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kendall Wesenberg had the top U.S. finish of the day, placing 12th in the women’s race. Kyle Brown led the American men, finishing 14th.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state