The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Duncan scores 11 to lead Vermont over Maine 73-49

January 9, 2019 9:27 pm
 
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Robin Duncan posted 11 points as Vermont rolled past Maine 73-49 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Lamb had 11 points for Vermont (12-4, 2-0 America East Conference). Samuel Dingba added three blocks.

Sergio El Darwich had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Black Bears (2-15, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Isaiah White added 10 points. Andrew Fleming had five assists.

Vermont faces Hartford (7-8) at home on Saturday. Maine plays Albany (5-11, 0-1) on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

