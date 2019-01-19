Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Duncan scores 20 as Vermont routs Binghamton 78-50

January 19, 2019 3:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ernie Duncan scored 20 points and Vermont rode a huge first half to a 78-50 victory over Binghamton on Saturday.

Vermont led 16-10 then closed the first half on a 20-4 run to lead 36-14 at the break. Oddly, there was no scoring in the final 2:27 of the period.

Duncan’s 20 points included four 3-pointers — he made 4 of 9 — and six free throws in six attempts. Samuel Dingba added 10 points and his 14 rebounds led a beyond-decisive 47-16 rebounding advantage for the Catamounts (15-4, 5-0 America East). Vermont also made 17 of 20 free throws.

Sam Sessoms scored 19 points to lead Binghamton (5-14, 1-3). Caleb Stewart added 14 points and five rebounds. Chancellor Barnard added six rebounds and only one other player had as many as two rebounds for the Bearcats.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Catamounts improved to 8-1 at home with their sixth consecutive win overall. The last time Vermont started a season 14-4 the Catamounts famously defeated No. 4-seed Syracuse in the 2005 NCAA Tournament.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy