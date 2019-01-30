Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dunne scores 18, Hartford ties school mark with 19 3s in win

January 30, 2019 9:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jason Dunne scored 18 points, John Carroll had 14 points, and hot-shooting Hartford set a school record with 19 3-pointers in an 86-60 victory over Binghamton on Wednesday night.

Dunne opened the game with a defensive rebound followed by the first of his six 3-pointers. The Hawks raced to an 11-2 lead and never trailed, leading by 20 at one point in the first half and 44-27 at the break after shooting 57 percent and making 12 3-pointers.

Carroll added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks (11-11, 4-3 America East). George Blagojevic added 14 points and eight rebounds, and J.R. Lynch and Travis Weatherington scored 12 points apiece. The Hawks had 24 assists on 32 baskets and shot 54 percent overall, including 19 of 32 from distance.

Sam Sessoms, third in the conference in scoring at 17.9 points per game coming in, scored 22 points for the Bearcats (6-16, 2-5). Chancellor Barnard added 10 points with nine rebounds and Caleb Stewart had eight points with 10 rebounds.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hartford, which won for the fourth consecutive time in the series, improved to 7-2 at home.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.