Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dutch athletics union says track coach abused young girls

January 7, 2019 10:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch track association says a trainer who has been accused of sexually abusing young athletes was banned from the sport for life last year.

Reports over the weekend in Dutch media say that a trainer identified only as Jerry M. admitted at a disciplinary hearing that he sexually abused young girls at two track clubs.

The Athletics Union says in a statement that the trainer was expelled for life after admitting to the abuse at a hearing before a sports disciplinary panel.

The union says it was not able to press criminal charges because victims did not want to go to police. It was not clear how many victims were abused. Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported that Jerry M. coached at two clubs for 35 years.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Athletics Union director Pieke de Zwart says “we would have preferred to see this become a criminal question rather than remaining at the level of a disciplinary procedure because what happened is, of course, terrible.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument