The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dutch short track skater Knegt suffers serious burns

January 10, 2019 12:23 pm
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch ice skating association says Olympic short track silver medalist Sjinkie Knegt has suffered serious burns after an accident at his home.

The Royal Netherlands Skating Union says in a statement that Knegt’s clothes caught fire Thursday morning as he was lighting a wood-burning stove. His left leg suffered third-degree burns.

Knegt, who won the silver medal in the men’s 1,500-meter race at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year, was taken by ambulance to a hospital in the northern Dutch city of Groningen, where he is being treated.

Knegt was unavailable for this weekend’s European Championships as he was recovering from an injury sustained last month when his leg was caught between a doorframe and his fork-lift truck.

