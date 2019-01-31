East Carolina snaps 5-game skid, beats Tulane 66-65

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Fleming scored five of his 11 points in the final four minutes to help East Carolina pull away to beat Tulane 66-65 on Thursday night and snap a five-game skid.

Caleb Daniels scored five straight points to give Tulane a 54-53 lead with 5:29 to play. Jayden Gardner answered with a layup, Fleming scored the next five points and the Pirates had a 66-54 lead with 3:02 left. Jordan Cornish’s 3-pointer pulled Tulane to 60-58 with 2:11 remaining. East Carolina shot 6 of 6 from the line and Cornish hit a 3 at the buzzer to end it.

Gardner had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead East Carolina (9-11, 2-6 American Athletic Conference). Seth LeDay added 13 points and Dimitrije Spasojevic had 10.

Daniels had 17 points to lead four in double-figure scoring for Tulane (4-16, 0-8). Cornish finished with 10 points and five assists.

