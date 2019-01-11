Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

East Tennessee State extends Sanders’ contract through 2023

January 11, 2019 2:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State coach Randy Sanders has received a two-year contract extension after leading the Buccaneers to a Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearance in his debut season.

The extension means that Sanders’ contract now runs through the 2023 season. The deal pays him $255,000 annually.

Sanders said Friday in a release announcing the extension that “I am excited to build off last season’s success and continue taking this program to new heights.”

ETSU went 8-4 this season and reached the FCS playoffs for the first time since it began playing football again in 2015. ETSU had shut its football program down in 2003 for financial reasons.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Bucs lost 34-27 to Jacksonville State in the first round of the playoffs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell