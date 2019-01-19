Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Eastern Illinois comes from 14 down, knocks off Austin Peay

January 19, 2019 6:59 pm
 
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Josiah Wallace scored 27 points with five 3-pointers, Shareef Smith hit the winning jump shot with four seconds left and Eastern Illinois felled Austin Peay, one of the Ohio Valley Conference’s unbeatens, 85-83 on Saturday.

Eastern Illinois (11-8, 4-2) was trailing by 14 with just under 10 minutes left to play. Mack Smith scored and was fouled, converting the 3-point play that sparked a 7-0 surge. Cam Burrell converted another 3-point play, then blocked a shot that led to a Mack Smith 3-pointer to make it a one-possession game with 6:20 left. JaQualis Matlock stole the ball after an Austin Peay timeout and Kashawn Charles pulled up for a game-tying 3 on the fast break.

Shareef Smith scored the Panthers last six points in the final 60 seconds.

Chris Porter-Bunton scored four free throws in the last 1:14 to twice forge ties, the last at 83-83 with 27 seconds left. He led the Governors (13-6, 5-1) with a career-high 24 points and seven 3-pointers. Terry Taylor and Jabari McGhee each scored 16.

