Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eastern Illinois wins its fourth overtime game of season

January 5, 2019 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Josiah Wallace scored 24 points and Eastern Illinois beat SIU-Edwardsville 84-81 in overtime on Saturday, keeping the Panthers perfect in four OT games this season.

Wallace’s 3-pointer early in overtime snapped a tie and Rade Kukobat added two free throws on the same possession after Christian Ellis was called for a flagrant foul underneath. Aboubacar Diallo’s putback with 56 seconds left gave EIU an 83-76 lead. Tyreese Williford made five free throws from there to get SIUE within two with seven seconds remaining but Mack Smith added a free throw for EIU and Williford’s off-balance 3-point try was off at the buzzer.

Two free throws by Wallace in the final minute of regulation sent the game into overtime at 66-all.

Shareef Smith added 14 points and Mack Smith 10 for the Panthers (9-6, 2-0 Ohio Valley), who have won three straight. Diallo had five blocks, including two late in overtime.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Brandon Jackson scored 26 points and nine rebounds, Cameron Williams 18 points and Williford 15 for the Cougars (5-8, 1-1).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument