ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Yale 6 2 1 13 26 20 8 4 2 Quinnipiac 6 2 0 12 28 18 15 3 0 Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 23 22 5 7 1 Cornell 4 2 0 8 18 13 6 5 0 Princeton 3 4 1 7 24 25 5 8 2 Union (NY) 3 4 1 7 23 23 9 4 4 Brown 2 4 3 7 20 26 3 7 3 Clarkson 3 3 0 6 19 10 11 6 0 RPI 3 5 0 6 16 26 4 13 0 Harvard 2 3 2 6 28 24 5 4 2 Colgate 1 3 2 4 9 20 4 10 2 St. Lawrence 1 4 1 3 12 19 3 12 1

Monday’s Game

UConn 3, Yale 1

Friday’s Games

Union vs. St. Cloud St. at Cranberry Township, Pa., 5 p.m.

Brown vs. Robert Morris at Cranberry Township, Pa., 8 p.m.

Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

RPI at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. Air Force at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth vs. Bentley, 5 p.m.

Brown vs. Union or St. Cloud St. at Pittsburgh, 5 or 8 p.m.

Union vs. Brown or Robert Morris at Pittsburgh, 5 or 8 p.m.

Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Army at RPI, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. UConn or W. Michigan at Las Vegas, 8 or 11:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Clarkson at Vermont, 4:05 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 7

Yale vs. Maine at Portland, Maine, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Boston U. at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11

Union at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12

Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Union at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Yale, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Colgagte, 7:30 p.m.

