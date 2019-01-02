ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Yale
|6
|2
|1
|13
|26
|20
|8
|4
|2
|Quinnipiac
|6
|2
|0
|12
|28
|18
|15
|3
|0
|Dartmouth
|4
|2
|1
|9
|23
|22
|5
|7
|1
|Cornell
|4
|2
|0
|8
|18
|13
|6
|5
|0
|Princeton
|3
|4
|1
|7
|24
|25
|5
|8
|2
|Union (NY)
|3
|4
|1
|7
|23
|23
|9
|4
|4
|Brown
|2
|4
|3
|7
|20
|26
|3
|7
|3
|Clarkson
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|10
|11
|6
|0
|RPI
|3
|5
|0
|6
|16
|26
|4
|13
|0
|Harvard
|2
|3
|2
|6
|28
|24
|5
|4
|2
|Colgate
|1
|3
|2
|4
|9
|20
|4
|10
|2
|St. Lawrence
|1
|4
|1
|3
|12
|19
|3
|12
|1
___
UConn 3, Yale 1
Union vs. St. Cloud St. at Cranberry Township, Pa., 5 p.m.
Brown vs. Robert Morris at Cranberry Township, Pa., 8 p.m.
Colgate at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 7 p.m.
RPI at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.
St. Lawrence vs. Air Force at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
Dartmouth vs. Bentley, 5 p.m.
Brown vs. Union or St. Cloud St. at Pittsburgh, 5 or 8 p.m.
Union vs. Brown or Robert Morris at Pittsburgh, 5 or 8 p.m.
Colgate at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Army at RPI, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence vs. UConn or W. Michigan at Las Vegas, 8 or 11:30 p.m.
Clarkson at Vermont, 4:05 p.m.
Yale vs. Maine at Portland, Maine, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Union at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Union at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Yale, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Colgagte, 7:30 p.m.
