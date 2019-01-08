ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Yale 6 2 1 13 26 20 8 5 3 Quinnipiac 6 3 1 13 34 25 15 4 1 Cornell 5 2 1 11 23 17 7 5 1 Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 23 22 5 7 2 Harvard 3 3 2 8 31 26 6 4 2 Colgate 3 3 2 8 18 27 6 10 2 Union (NY) 3 4 1 7 23 23 10 5 4 Brown 2 4 3 7 20 26 5 7 3 Princeton 3 6 1 7 29 32 5 10 2 Clarkson 3 3 0 6 19 10 12 6 0 RPI 3 6 0 6 18 29 5 14 0 St. Lawrence 1 4 1 3 12 19 3 14 1

___

Monday’s Game

Maine 4, Yale 3, OT

Tuesday’s Game

Boston U. at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Union at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Union at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Yale, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Colgagte, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Providence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

RPI at UConn, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

RPI at Union, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Boston U., 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

