Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

January 8, 2019 11:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Yale 6 2 1 13 26 20 8 5 3
Quinnipiac 6 3 1 13 34 25 15 4 1
Cornell 5 2 1 11 23 17 7 5 1
Dartmouth 4 2 1 9 23 22 5 7 2
Harvard 3 3 2 8 31 26 6 4 2
Colgate 3 3 2 8 18 27 6 10 2
Union (NY) 3 4 1 7 23 23 10 5 4
Brown 2 4 3 7 20 26 5 7 3
Princeton 3 6 1 7 29 32 5 10 2
Clarkson 3 3 0 6 19 10 12 6 0
RPI 3 6 0 6 18 29 5 14 0
St. Lawrence 1 4 1 3 12 19 3 14 1

___

Monday’s Game

Maine 4, Yale 3, OT

Tuesday’s Game

Boston U. at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Union at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Union at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Yale, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Colgagte, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Providence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

RPI at UConn, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

RPI at Union, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Boston U., 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane