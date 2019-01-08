ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Yale
|6
|2
|1
|13
|26
|20
|8
|5
|3
|Quinnipiac
|6
|3
|1
|13
|34
|25
|15
|4
|1
|Cornell
|5
|2
|1
|11
|23
|17
|7
|5
|1
|Dartmouth
|4
|2
|1
|9
|23
|22
|5
|7
|2
|Harvard
|3
|3
|2
|8
|31
|26
|6
|4
|2
|Colgate
|3
|3
|2
|8
|18
|27
|6
|10
|2
|Union (NY)
|3
|4
|1
|7
|23
|23
|10
|5
|4
|Brown
|2
|4
|3
|7
|20
|26
|5
|7
|3
|Princeton
|3
|6
|1
|7
|29
|32
|5
|10
|2
|Clarkson
|3
|3
|0
|6
|19
|10
|12
|6
|0
|RPI
|3
|6
|0
|6
|18
|29
|5
|14
|0
|St. Lawrence
|1
|4
|1
|3
|12
|19
|3
|14
|1
___
Maine 4, Yale 3, OT
Boston U. at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Union at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
RPI at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Union at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.
RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Yale, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Colgagte, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Brown, 7 p.m.
RPI at UConn, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.
RPI at Union, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Boston U., 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.
