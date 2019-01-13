ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|7
|4
|1
|15
|40
|28
|16
|5
|1
|Yale
|6
|2
|1
|13
|26
|20
|8
|5
|3
|Cornell
|5
|2
|1
|11
|23
|17
|9
|5
|1
|Dartmouth
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|27
|6
|8
|2
|Clarkson
|5
|3
|0
|10
|29
|13
|14
|6
|0
|Harvard
|4
|4
|2
|10
|35
|31
|7
|5
|3
|Princeton
|4
|7
|1
|9
|33
|39
|6
|11
|2
|Union (NY)
|4
|5
|1
|9
|28
|31
|11
|6
|4
|Colgate
|3
|3
|2
|8
|18
|27
|6
|12
|2
|RPI
|4
|7
|0
|8
|26
|39
|6
|15
|0
|Brown
|2
|4
|3
|7
|20
|26
|5
|7
|3
|St. Lawrence
|1
|6
|1
|3
|20
|29
|3
|16
|1
___
Clarkson 5, Union 1
Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 1
Cornell 6, Arizona St. 1
RPI 6, St. Lawrence 5
Princeton 4, Harvard 2
UMass Lowell 3, Colgate 0
Dartmouth 5, Princeton 0
Harvard 2, Quinnipiac 1
Union 4, St. Lawrence 3
Cornell 3, Arizona St. 2
Clarkson 5, RPI 2
Yale 3, Sacred Heart 1
UMass Lowell 4, Colgate 1
Providence at Brown, 7 p.m.
RPI at UConn, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.
RPI at Union, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Boston U., 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.
