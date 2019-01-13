Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 7 4 1 15 40 28 16 5 1
Yale 6 2 1 13 26 20 8 5 3
Cornell 5 2 1 11 23 17 9 5 1
Dartmouth 5 3 1 11 29 27 6 8 2
Clarkson 5 3 0 10 29 13 14 6 0
Harvard 4 4 2 10 35 31 7 5 3
Princeton 4 7 1 9 33 39 6 11 2
Union (NY) 4 5 1 9 28 31 11 6 4
Colgate 3 3 2 8 18 27 6 12 2
RPI 4 7 0 8 26 39 6 15 0
Brown 2 4 3 7 20 26 5 7 3
St. Lawrence 1 6 1 3 20 29 3 16 1

___

Friday’s Games

Clarkson 5, Union 1

Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 1

Cornell 6, Arizona St. 1

RPI 6, St. Lawrence 5

Princeton 4, Harvard 2

UMass Lowell 3, Colgate 0

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth 5, Princeton 0

Harvard 2, Quinnipiac 1

Union 4, St. Lawrence 3

Cornell 3, Arizona St. 2

Clarkson 5, RPI 2

Yale 3, Sacred Heart 1

UMass Lowell 4, Colgate 1

Tuesday’s Game

Providence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

RPI at UConn, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

RPI at Union, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Boston U., 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

