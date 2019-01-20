ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Cornell 7 2 1 15 30 18 11 5 1 Yale 7 3 1 15 31 26 9 6 3 Quinnipiac 7 4 1 15 40 28 17 5 1 Clarkson 7 3 0 14 37 15 16 6 0 Dartmouth 6 4 1 13 31 32 7 9 2 Harvard 5 5 2 12 37 34 8 6 3 Union (NY) 4 5 1 9 28 31 11 6 4 Brown 3 5 3 9 23 31 6 9 3 Princeton 4 7 1 9 33 39 6 11 2 Colgate 3 5 2 8 19 30 6 14 2 RPI 4 7 0 8 26 39 7 15 0 St. Lawrence 1 8 1 3 23 35 3 18 1

Friday’s Games

Clarkson 4, Yale 2

Dartmouth 1, Colgate 0

Brown 3, St. Lawrence 1

Cornell 2, Harvard 0

Saturday’s Games

Cornell 5, Dartmouth 1

Clarkson 4, Brown 0

Harvard 2, Colgate 1

Quinnipiac 4, Boston U. 3

Yale 3, St. Lawrence 2

Tuesday’s Game

Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25

Brown at RPI, 7 p.m.

Yale at Union, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Brown at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at RPI, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

