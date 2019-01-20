Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

January 20, 2019 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 7 2 1 15 30 18 11 5 1
Yale 7 3 1 15 31 26 9 6 3
Quinnipiac 7 4 1 15 40 28 17 5 1
Clarkson 7 3 0 14 37 15 16 6 0
Dartmouth 6 4 1 13 31 32 7 9 2
Harvard 5 5 2 12 37 34 8 6 3
Union (NY) 4 5 1 9 28 31 11 6 4
Brown 3 5 3 9 23 31 6 9 3
Princeton 4 7 1 9 33 39 6 11 2
Colgate 3 5 2 8 19 30 6 14 2
RPI 4 7 0 8 26 39 7 15 0
St. Lawrence 1 8 1 3 23 35 3 18 1

___

Friday’s Games

Clarkson 4, Yale 2

Dartmouth 1, Colgate 0

Brown 3, St. Lawrence 1

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Cornell 2, Harvard 0

Saturday’s Games

Cornell 5, Dartmouth 1

Clarkson 4, Brown 0

Harvard 2, Colgate 1

Quinnipiac 4, Boston U. 3

Yale 3, St. Lawrence 2

Tuesday’s Game

Holy Cross at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25

Brown at RPI, 7 p.m.

Yale at Union, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Brown at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at RPI, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference