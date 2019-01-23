Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

January 23, 2019 10:04 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Cornell 7 2 1 15 30 18 11 5 1
Yale 7 3 1 15 31 26 9 6 3
Quinnipiac 7 4 1 15 40 28 18 5 1
Clarkson 7 3 0 14 37 15 16 6 0
Dartmouth 6 4 1 13 31 32 7 9 2
Harvard 5 5 2 12 37 34 8 6 3
Union (NY) 4 5 1 9 28 31 11 6 4
Brown 3 5 3 9 23 31 6 9 3
Princeton 4 7 1 9 33 39 6 11 2
Colgate 3 5 2 8 19 30 6 14 2
RPI 4 7 0 8 26 39 7 15 0
St. Lawrence 1 8 1 3 23 35 3 18 1

___

Tuesday’s Game

Quinnipiac 4, Holy Cross 1

Friday’s Games

Brown at RPI, 7 p.m.

Yale at Union, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at RPI, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

RPI vs. Union at Albany, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

Colgate at RPI, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Cornell at RPI, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

