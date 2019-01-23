ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Cornell
|7
|2
|1
|15
|30
|18
|11
|5
|1
|Yale
|7
|3
|1
|15
|31
|26
|9
|6
|3
|Quinnipiac
|7
|4
|1
|15
|40
|28
|18
|5
|1
|Clarkson
|7
|3
|0
|14
|37
|15
|16
|6
|0
|Dartmouth
|6
|4
|1
|13
|31
|32
|7
|9
|2
|Harvard
|5
|5
|2
|12
|37
|34
|8
|6
|3
|Union (NY)
|4
|5
|1
|9
|28
|31
|11
|6
|4
|Brown
|3
|5
|3
|9
|23
|31
|6
|9
|3
|Princeton
|4
|7
|1
|9
|33
|39
|6
|11
|2
|Colgate
|3
|5
|2
|8
|19
|30
|6
|14
|2
|RPI
|4
|7
|0
|8
|26
|39
|7
|15
|0
|St. Lawrence
|1
|8
|1
|3
|23
|35
|3
|18
|1
Quinnipiac 4, Holy Cross 1
Brown at RPI, 7 p.m.
Yale at Union, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Harvard, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
Brown at Union, 7 p.m.
Yale at RPI, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.
RPI vs. Union at Albany, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Colgate at RPI, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Princeton at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Union, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at RPI, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.
Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
