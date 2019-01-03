All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 31 20 10 1 0 41 113 89 Adirondack 31 18 9 2 2 40 96 84 Maine 31 18 12 0 1 37 99 95 Reading 31 15 9 2 5 37 104 104 Brampton 33 14 16 2 1 31 106 108 Worcester 32 13 14 3 2 31 74 91 Manchester 31 14 15 1 1 30 99 98 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 33 22 6 5 0 49 123 84 Jacksonville 32 18 13 1 0 37 99 90 South Carolina 32 18 13 1 0 37 105 101 Orlando 32 16 13 3 0 35 107 116 Norfolk 33 14 16 1 2 31 96 129 Greenville 36 13 18 3 2 31 97 131 Atlanta 31 7 18 5 1 20 80 104 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 32 22 6 2 2 48 120 74 Toledo 31 21 7 3 0 45 118 99 Indy 31 17 14 0 0 34 106 109 Wheeling 31 16 13 2 0 34 111 95 Fort Wayne 31 16 14 0 1 33 94 98 Kalamazoo 32 15 16 0 1 31 101 119 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 32 19 10 1 2 41 107 83 Utah 30 18 8 3 1 40 105 81 Tulsa 33 16 11 4 2 38 99 98 Wichita 35 15 13 4 3 37 106 110 Kansas City 31 17 12 1 1 36 105 98 Rapid City 35 14 16 2 3 33 85 116 Allen 37 9 26 0 2 20 93 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 2, Orlando 1

Florida 4, Atlanta 1

Allen 5, Kansas City 3

Utah 5, Wichita 3

Thursday’s Games

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Brampton at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Brampton at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

