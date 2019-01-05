|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|33
|21
|11
|1
|0
|43
|119
|92
|Adirondack
|33
|19
|9
|3
|2
|43
|105
|93
|Reading
|33
|16
|9
|3
|5
|40
|108
|106
|Maine
|33
|19
|13
|0
|1
|39
|104
|101
|Manchester
|33
|16
|15
|1
|1
|34
|106
|103
|Brampton
|35
|15
|17
|2
|1
|33
|112
|113
|Worcester
|34
|13
|16
|3
|2
|31
|76
|99
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|35
|23
|7
|5
|0
|51
|131
|88
|South Carolina
|34
|20
|13
|1
|0
|41
|111
|103
|Jacksonville
|34
|19
|14
|1
|0
|39
|102
|96
|Orlando
|33
|16
|14
|3
|0
|35
|108
|118
|Greenville
|37
|14
|18
|3
|2
|33
|101
|132
|Norfolk
|35
|14
|17
|2
|2
|32
|100
|137
|Atlanta
|33
|8
|19
|5
|1
|22
|84
|112
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|34
|23
|7
|2
|2
|50
|129
|81
|Toledo
|34
|23
|8
|3
|0
|49
|129
|111
|Fort Wayne
|34
|19
|14
|0
|1
|39
|103
|102
|Indy
|34
|18
|16
|0
|0
|36
|112
|118
|Wheeling
|34
|17
|15
|2
|0
|36
|123
|106
|Kalamazoo
|34
|15
|18
|0
|1
|31
|108
|130
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|33
|20
|10
|1
|2
|43
|111
|85
|Utah
|31
|19
|8
|3
|1
|42
|108
|82
|Tulsa
|35
|17
|12
|4
|2
|40
|103
|102
|Kansas City
|33
|18
|13
|1
|1
|38
|112
|106
|Wichita
|36
|15
|14
|4
|3
|37
|107
|113
|Rapid City
|37
|15
|17
|2
|3
|35
|93
|123
|Allen
|38
|9
|27
|0
|2
|20
|93
|146
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Jacksonville 2, Newfoundland 1
Reading 3, Norfolk 0
Manchester 5, Adirondack 4, OT
South Carolina 4, Worcester 1
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2
Brampton 5, Maine 2
Atlanta 2, Florida 1
Fort Wayne 2, Cincinnati 1
Indy 3, Wheeling 2
Kansas City 6, Rapid City 4
Tulsa 2, Allen 0
Utah 3, Wichita 1
Newfoundland 5, Jacksonville 1
Manchester 2, Reading 1, OT
Maine 3, Brampton 1
Florida 7, Atlanta 2
Greenville 4, Worcester 1
South Carolina 2, Orlando 1
Adirondack 5, Norfolk 4, OT
Wheeling 8, Toledo 2
Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2
Cincinnati 8, Kalamazoo 5
Rapid City 4, Kansas City 1
Idaho 4, Tulsa 2
Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Worcester at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
