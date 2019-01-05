All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 33 21 11 1 0 43 119 92 Adirondack 33 19 9 3 2 43 105 93 Reading 33 16 9 3 5 40 108 106 Maine 33 19 13 0 1 39 104 101 Manchester 33 16 15 1 1 34 106 103 Brampton 35 15 17 2 1 33 112 113 Worcester 34 13 16 3 2 31 76 99 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 35 23 7 5 0 51 131 88 South Carolina 34 20 13 1 0 41 111 103 Jacksonville 34 19 14 1 0 39 102 96 Orlando 33 16 14 3 0 35 108 118 Greenville 37 14 18 3 2 33 101 132 Norfolk 35 14 17 2 2 32 100 137 Atlanta 33 8 19 5 1 22 84 112 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 34 23 7 2 2 50 129 81 Toledo 34 23 8 3 0 49 129 111 Fort Wayne 34 19 14 0 1 39 103 102 Indy 34 18 16 0 0 36 112 118 Wheeling 34 17 15 2 0 36 123 106 Kalamazoo 34 15 18 0 1 31 108 130 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 31 19 8 3 1 42 108 82 Idaho 32 19 10 1 2 41 107 83 Tulsa 34 17 11 4 2 40 101 98 Kansas City 32 18 12 1 1 38 111 102 Wichita 36 15 14 4 3 37 107 113 Rapid City 36 14 17 2 3 33 89 122 Allen 38 9 27 0 2 20 93 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 2, Newfoundland 1

Reading 3, Norfolk 0

Manchester 5, Adirondack 4, OT

South Carolina 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Brampton 5, Maine 2

Atlanta 2, Florida 1

Fort Wayne 2, Cincinnati 1

Indy 3, Wheeling 2

Kansas City 6, Rapid City 4

Tulsa 2, Allen 0

Utah 3, Wichita 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Jacksonville 1

Manchester 2, Reading 1, OT

Maine 3, Brampton 1

Florida 7, Atlanta 2

Greenville 4, Worcester 1

South Carolina 2, Orlando 1

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 4, OT

Wheeling 8, Toledo 2

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2

Cincinnati 8, Kalamazoo 5

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

