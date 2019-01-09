Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

January 9, 2019 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 35 23 11 1 0 47 132 100
Adirondack 35 20 10 3 2 45 109 98
Reading 34 17 9 3 5 42 111 107
Maine 35 19 15 0 1 39 112 114
Manchester 35 17 16 1 1 36 115 111
Brampton 35 15 17 2 1 33 112 113
Worcester 35 14 16 3 2 33 79 101
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 36 24 7 5 0 53 138 91
South Carolina 35 20 14 1 0 41 112 107
Jacksonville 34 19 14 1 0 39 102 96
Orlando 35 17 15 3 0 37 114 124
Norfolk 37 15 18 2 2 34 110 146
Greenville 39 14 20 3 2 33 106 142
Atlanta 33 8 19 5 1 22 84 112
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 34 23 7 2 2 50 129 81
Toledo 34 23 8 3 0 49 129 111
Fort Wayne 34 19 14 0 1 39 103 102
Indy 35 19 16 0 0 38 116 120
Wheeling 34 17 15 2 0 36 123 106
Kalamazoo 34 15 18 0 1 31 108 130
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 32 20 8 3 1 44 112 85
Tulsa 37 19 12 4 2 44 111 105
Idaho 34 20 11 1 2 43 112 88
Kansas City 34 18 14 1 1 38 114 110
Wichita 37 15 14 5 3 38 110 117
Rapid City 38 15 18 2 3 35 95 128
Allen 38 9 27 0 2 20 93 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 8, Maine 4

Adirondack 3, Manchester 2

Indy 4, Kansas City 2

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 4

Reading 3, Adirondack 1

Norfolk 5, Orlando 2

Florida 7, Greenville 3

Utah at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia