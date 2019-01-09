All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 35 23 11 1 0 47 132 100 Adirondack 35 20 10 3 2 45 109 98 Reading 34 17 9 3 5 42 111 107 Maine 35 19 15 0 1 39 112 114 Manchester 35 17 16 1 1 36 115 111 Brampton 35 15 17 2 1 33 112 113 Worcester 35 14 16 3 2 33 79 101 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 36 24 7 5 0 53 138 91 South Carolina 35 20 14 1 0 41 112 107 Jacksonville 34 19 14 1 0 39 102 96 Orlando 35 17 15 3 0 37 114 124 Norfolk 37 15 18 2 2 34 110 146 Greenville 39 14 20 3 2 33 106 142 Atlanta 33 8 19 5 1 22 84 112 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 35 23 7 2 3 51 132 85 Toledo 34 23 8 3 0 49 129 111 Fort Wayne 34 19 14 0 1 39 103 102 Indy 35 19 16 0 0 38 116 120 Wheeling 34 17 15 2 0 36 123 106 Kalamazoo 34 15 18 0 1 31 108 130 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 33 21 8 3 1 46 116 88 Tulsa 37 19 12 4 2 44 111 105 Idaho 34 20 11 1 2 43 112 88 Kansas City 34 18 14 1 1 38 114 110 Wichita 37 15 14 5 3 38 110 117 Rapid City 38 15 18 2 3 35 95 128 Allen 38 9 27 0 2 20 93 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 8, Maine 4

Adirondack 3, Manchester 2

Indy 4, Kansas City 2

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Maine 4

Reading 3, Adirondack 1

Norfolk 5, Orlando 2

Florida 7, Greenville 3

Utah 4, Cincinnati 3, SO

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

