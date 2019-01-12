All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 37 25 11 1 0 51 141 104 Adirondack 37 20 12 3 2 45 113 107 Reading 36 17 11 3 5 42 113 114 Maine 36 20 15 0 1 41 116 117 Manchester 36 18 16 1 1 38 118 112 Brampton 37 16 17 3 1 36 119 120 Worcester 36 15 16 3 2 35 83 102 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 38 26 7 5 0 57 153 95 South Carolina 36 20 14 2 0 42 114 110 Orlando 37 19 15 3 0 41 123 130 Jacksonville 35 19 15 1 0 39 105 102 Norfolk 39 15 19 2 3 35 116 155 Greenville 41 14 22 3 2 33 110 157 Atlanta 35 10 19 5 1 26 93 117 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 37 24 7 3 3 54 140 92 Toledo 36 23 9 3 1 50 134 119 Fort Wayne 36 21 14 0 1 43 112 108 Indy 37 19 17 1 0 39 120 126 Wheeling 36 18 16 2 0 38 126 111 Kalamazoo 35 15 18 0 2 32 111 134 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 35 22 9 3 1 48 123 94 Idaho 36 22 11 1 2 47 120 93 Tulsa 38 20 12 4 2 46 116 106 Kansas City 36 19 15 1 1 40 121 118 Wichita 39 15 16 5 3 38 116 128 Rapid City 39 15 19 2 3 35 96 133 Allen 40 11 27 0 2 24 104 152

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3

Manchester 3, Reading 1

Orlando 4, Norfolk 2

Atlanta 3, South Carolina 2, OT

Utah 3, Wheeling 0

Florida 5, Greenville 0

Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 3, SO

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2, OT

Allen 7, Wichita 3

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6, OT

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 1

Idaho 4, Toledo 3, SO

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 1

Florida 10, Greenville 4

Orlando 5, Norfolk 4, SO

Wheeling 3, Indy 2

Worcester 4, Reading 1

Maine 4, Brampton 3, OT

Fort Wayne 6, Utah 4

Atlanta 6, Jacksonville 3

Cincinnati 2, Kansas City 0

Allen 4, Wichita 3

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

