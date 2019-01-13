All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 37 25 11 1 0 51 141 104 Adirondack 37 20 12 3 2 45 113 107 Reading 36 17 11 3 5 42 113 114 Maine 37 20 16 0 1 41 119 124 Manchester 37 18 17 1 1 38 120 116 Brampton 38 17 17 3 1 38 126 123 Worcester 37 16 16 3 2 37 87 104 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 38 26 7 5 0 57 153 95 South Carolina 37 20 15 2 0 42 116 113 Jacksonville 36 20 15 1 0 41 108 104 Orlando 37 19 15 3 0 41 123 130 Norfolk 39 15 19 2 3 35 116 155 Greenville 41 14 22 3 2 33 110 157 Atlanta 35 10 19 5 1 26 93 117 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 37 24 7 3 3 54 140 92 Toledo 37 23 10 3 1 50 137 124 Fort Wayne 37 21 15 0 1 43 115 113 Indy 38 19 17 2 0 40 123 130 Wheeling 37 19 16 2 0 40 130 114 Kalamazoo 36 16 18 0 2 34 116 137 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 37 23 11 1 2 49 125 96 Utah 35 22 9 3 1 48 123 94 Tulsa 39 21 12 4 2 48 121 107 Kansas City 36 19 15 1 1 40 121 118 Wichita 40 15 17 5 3 38 119 136 Rapid City 40 15 20 2 3 35 97 138 Allen 41 12 27 0 2 26 112 155

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Adirondack 1

Florida 10, Greenville 4

Orlando 5, Norfolk 4, SO

Wheeling 3, Indy 2

Worcester 4, Reading 1

Maine 4, Brampton 3, OT

Fort Wayne 6, Utah 4

Atlanta 6, Jacksonville 3

Cincinnati 2, Kansas City 0

Allen 4, Wichita 3

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 1

Idaho 5, Toledo 3

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 7, Maine 3

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2

Wheeling 4, Indy 3, OT

Worcester 4, Manchester 2

Kalamazoo 5, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 8, Wichita 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

