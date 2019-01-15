Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

January 15, 2019 9:32 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 37 25 11 1 0 51 141 104
Adirondack 37 20 12 3 2 45 113 107
Reading 36 17 11 3 5 42 113 114
Maine 37 20 16 0 1 41 119 124
Manchester 37 18 17 1 1 38 120 116
Brampton 38 17 17 3 1 38 126 123
Worcester 37 16 16 3 2 37 87 104
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 38 26 7 5 0 57 153 95
Jacksonville 37 21 15 1 0 43 111 105
South Carolina 38 20 16 2 0 42 117 116
Orlando 37 19 15 3 0 41 123 130
Norfolk 39 15 19 2 3 35 116 155
Greenville 41 14 22 3 2 33 110 157
Atlanta 35 10 19 5 1 26 93 117
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 37 24 7 3 3 54 140 92
Toledo 37 23 10 3 1 50 137 124
Fort Wayne 37 21 15 0 1 43 115 113
Indy 38 19 17 2 0 40 123 130
Wheeling 37 19 16 2 0 40 130 114
Kalamazoo 36 16 18 0 2 34 116 137
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 37 23 11 1 2 49 125 96
Utah 35 22 9 3 1 48 123 94
Tulsa 39 21 12 4 2 48 121 107
Kansas City 36 19 15 1 1 40 121 118
Wichita 40 15 17 5 3 38 119 136
Rapid City 40 15 20 2 3 35 97 138
Allen 41 12 27 0 2 26 112 155

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 1

Wednesday’s Games

Manchester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Florida at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

