All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 41 27 12 2 0 56 151 111 Adirondack 42 22 15 3 2 49 128 125 Brampton 42 21 17 3 1 46 142 131 Manchester 41 21 18 1 1 44 131 122 Reading 40 18 14 3 5 44 124 129 Maine 41 21 19 0 1 43 124 134 Worcester 41 19 17 3 2 43 100 114 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 43 30 8 5 0 65 172 100 Jacksonville 43 23 18 1 1 48 122 126 South Carolina 41 22 17 2 0 46 130 127 Orlando 41 21 17 3 0 45 137 145 Norfolk 43 17 21 2 3 39 130 164 Greenville 44 14 25 3 2 33 111 165 Atlanta 39 13 19 6 1 33 102 122 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 41 27 8 3 3 60 154 101 Toledo 41 25 10 3 3 56 148 135 Indy 43 22 18 2 1 47 140 142 Fort Wayne 41 21 17 1 2 45 127 134 Wheeling 42 20 19 2 1 43 149 140 Kalamazoo 41 19 20 0 2 40 136 158 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 42 26 13 1 2 55 143 111 Tulsa 44 24 14 4 2 54 137 123 Utah 41 24 13 3 1 52 143 118 Wichita 43 18 17 5 3 44 132 143 Kansas City 40 20 17 2 1 43 131 136 Rapid City 45 17 22 3 3 40 106 154 Allen 46 14 28 2 2 32 128 168

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Norfolk 3, Greenville 0

Worcester 4, Adirondack 2

Brampton 6, Wheeling 5

Advertisement

Toledo 3, Cincinnati 2

Manchester 2, Maine 1

Florida 3, Jacksonville 0

Kalamazoo 3, Rapid City 2, OT

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 0

Utah 5, Kansas City 1

Allen 5, Tulsa 0

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 6, Maine 3

Florida 5, Jacksonville 1

Reading 6, Wheeling 5, SO

Worcester 5, Adirondack 1

Rapid City 3, Toledo 2, SO

Brampton 3, Newfoundland 1

Orlando 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Indy 4, Kalamazoo 2

Kansas City 4, Utah 3

Tulsa 4, Allen 3

Wichita 3, Idaho 2

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.