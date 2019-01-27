|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|42
|28
|12
|2
|0
|58
|158
|115
|Adirondack
|43
|23
|15
|3
|2
|51
|132
|127
|Manchester
|42
|22
|18
|1
|1
|46
|136
|124
|Brampton
|43
|21
|18
|3
|1
|46
|146
|138
|Reading
|40
|18
|14
|3
|5
|44
|124
|129
|Maine
|42
|21
|20
|0
|1
|43
|126
|138
|Worcester
|42
|19
|18
|3
|2
|43
|102
|119
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|43
|30
|8
|5
|0
|65
|172
|100
|South Carolina
|42
|23
|17
|2
|0
|48
|132
|128
|Jacksonville
|43
|23
|18
|1
|1
|48
|122
|126
|Orlando
|41
|21
|17
|3
|0
|45
|137
|145
|Norfolk
|43
|17
|21
|2
|3
|39
|130
|164
|Greenville
|45
|14
|26
|3
|2
|33
|112
|167
|Atlanta
|39
|13
|19
|6
|1
|33
|102
|122
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|41
|27
|8
|3
|3
|60
|154
|101
|Toledo
|41
|25
|10
|3
|3
|56
|148
|135
|Indy
|44
|22
|19
|2
|1
|47
|143
|146
|Fort Wayne
|42
|22
|17
|1
|2
|47
|132
|138
|Wheeling
|43
|20
|20
|2
|1
|43
|153
|145
|Kalamazoo
|42
|20
|20
|0
|2
|42
|140
|161
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|43
|27
|13
|1
|2
|57
|148
|115
|Tulsa
|45
|25
|14
|4
|2
|56
|142
|127
|Utah
|41
|24
|13
|3
|1
|52
|143
|118
|Wichita
|44
|18
|18
|5
|3
|44
|136
|148
|Kansas City
|40
|20
|17
|2
|1
|43
|131
|136
|Rapid City
|45
|17
|22
|3
|3
|40
|106
|154
|Allen
|47
|14
|28
|3
|2
|33
|132
|173
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Manchester 6, Maine 3
Florida 5, Jacksonville 1
Reading 6, Wheeling 5, SO
Worcester 5, Adirondack 1
Rapid City 3, Toledo 2, SO
Brampton 3, Newfoundland 1
Orlando 3, Atlanta 2, OT
Indy 4, Kalamazoo 2
Kansas City 4, Utah 3
Tulsa 4, Allen 3
Wichita 3, Idaho 2
Newfoundland 7, Brampton 4
Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3
South Carolina 2, Greenville 1
Manchester 5, Worcester 2
Adirondack 4, Maine 2
Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 4
Tulsa 5, Allen 4, OT
Idaho 5, Wichita 4
Rapid City at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
