All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 42 28 12 2 0 58 158 115 Adirondack 43 23 15 3 2 51 132 127 Manchester 42 22 18 1 1 46 136 124 Brampton 43 21 18 3 1 46 146 138 Reading 40 18 14 3 5 44 124 129 Maine 42 21 20 0 1 43 126 138 Worcester 42 19 18 3 2 43 102 119 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 43 30 8 5 0 65 172 100 South Carolina 42 23 17 2 0 48 132 128 Jacksonville 43 23 18 1 1 48 122 126 Orlando 41 21 17 3 0 45 137 145 Norfolk 43 17 21 2 3 39 130 164 Greenville 45 14 26 3 2 33 112 167 Atlanta 39 13 19 6 1 33 102 122 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 41 27 8 3 3 60 154 101 Toledo 42 26 10 3 3 58 152 138 Indy 44 22 19 2 1 47 143 146 Fort Wayne 42 22 17 1 2 47 132 138 Wheeling 43 20 20 2 1 43 153 145 Kalamazoo 42 20 20 0 2 42 140 161 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 43 27 13 1 2 57 148 115 Tulsa 45 25 14 4 2 56 142 127 Utah 41 24 13 3 1 52 143 118 Wichita 44 18 18 5 3 44 136 148 Kansas City 40 20 17 2 1 43 131 136 Rapid City 46 17 22 4 3 41 109 158 Allen 47 14 28 3 2 33 132 173

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Manchester 6, Maine 3

Florida 5, Jacksonville 1

Reading 6, Wheeling 5, SO

Worcester 5, Adirondack 1

Rapid City 3, Toledo 2, SO

Brampton 3, Newfoundland 1

Orlando 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Indy 4, Kalamazoo 2

Kansas City 4, Utah 3

Tulsa 4, Allen 3

Wichita 3, Idaho 2

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Brampton 4

Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3

South Carolina 2, Greenville 1

Manchester 5, Worcester 2

Adirondack 4, Maine 2

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 4

Tulsa 5, Allen 4, OT

Idaho 5, Wichita 4

Toledo 4, Rapid City 3, OT

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

