All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 42 28 12 2 0 58 158 115 Adirondack 43 23 15 3 2 51 132 127 Brampton 44 22 18 3 1 48 151 142 Manchester 42 22 18 1 1 46 136 124 Reading 41 19 14 3 5 46 127 130 Worcester 43 19 18 3 3 44 106 124 Maine 43 21 21 0 1 43 127 141 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 44 31 8 5 0 67 177 104 South Carolina 42 23 17 2 0 48 132 128 Jacksonville 44 23 19 1 1 48 126 131 Orlando 41 21 17 3 0 45 137 145 Norfolk 43 17 21 2 3 39 130 164 Greenville 45 14 26 3 2 33 112 167 Atlanta 39 13 19 6 1 33 102 122 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 41 27 8 3 3 60 154 101 Toledo 42 26 10 3 3 58 152 138 Indy 44 22 19 2 1 47 143 146 Fort Wayne 42 22 17 1 2 47 132 138 Wheeling 43 20 20 2 1 43 153 145 Kalamazoo 42 20 20 0 2 42 140 161 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 43 27 13 1 2 57 148 115 Tulsa 46 25 15 4 2 56 143 129 Utah 42 25 13 3 1 54 145 119 Kansas City 41 21 17 2 1 45 134 138 Wichita 44 18 18 5 3 44 136 148 Rapid City 47 17 23 4 3 41 111 161 Allen 47 14 28 3 2 33 132 173

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 5, Jacksonville 4

Kansas City 3, Rapid City 2

Utah 2, Tulsa 1

Wednesday’s Games

Brampton 5, Worcester 4, SO

Reading 3, Maine 1

Adirondack at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

