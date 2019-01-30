Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

January 30, 2019 10:50 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 42 28 12 2 0 58 158 115
Adirondack 44 24 15 3 2 53 138 127
Brampton 44 22 18 3 1 48 151 142
Manchester 43 22 19 1 1 46 136 130
Reading 41 19 14 3 5 46 127 130
Worcester 43 19 18 3 3 44 106 124
Maine 43 21 21 0 1 43 127 141
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 44 31 8 5 0 67 177 104
South Carolina 43 24 17 2 0 50 136 131
Jacksonville 44 23 19 1 1 48 126 131
Orlando 41 21 17 3 0 45 137 145
Norfolk 44 17 21 3 3 40 133 168
Atlanta 40 14 19 6 1 35 106 122
Greenville 46 14 27 3 2 33 112 171
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 41 27 8 3 3 60 154 101
Toledo 42 26 10 3 3 58 152 138
Indy 44 22 19 2 1 47 143 146
Fort Wayne 42 22 17 1 2 47 132 138
Wheeling 43 20 20 2 1 43 153 145
Kalamazoo 42 20 20 0 2 42 140 161
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 44 27 14 1 2 57 150 119
Utah 43 26 13 3 1 56 149 121
Tulsa 47 25 16 4 2 56 145 133
Kansas City 41 21 17 2 1 45 134 138
Wichita 44 18 18 5 3 44 136 148
Rapid City 47 17 23 4 3 41 111 161
Allen 48 15 28 3 2 35 136 175

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 5, Jacksonville 4

Kansas City 3, Rapid City 2

Utah 2, Tulsa 1

Wednesday’s Games

Brampton 5, Worcester 4, SO

Reading 3, Maine 1

Adirondack 6, Manchester 0

South Carolina 4, Norfolk 3, OT

Atlanta 4, Greenville 0

Allen 4, Idaho 2

Utah 4, Tulsa 2

Thursday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Maine at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

