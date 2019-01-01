All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 31 20 10 1 0 41 113 89 Adirondack 31 18 9 2 2 40 96 84 Maine 31 18 12 0 1 37 99 95 Reading 31 15 9 2 5 37 104 104 Brampton 33 14 16 2 1 31 106 108 Worcester 32 13 14 3 2 31 74 91 Manchester 31 14 15 1 1 30 99 98 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 32 21 6 5 0 47 119 83 Jacksonville 32 18 13 1 0 37 99 90 South Carolina 32 18 13 1 0 37 105 101 Orlando 31 16 12 3 0 35 106 114 Norfolk 33 14 16 1 2 31 96 129 Greenville 35 12 18 3 2 29 95 130 Atlanta 30 7 17 5 1 20 79 100 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 32 22 6 2 2 48 120 74 Toledo 31 21 7 3 0 45 118 99 Indy 31 17 14 0 0 34 106 109 Wheeling 31 16 13 2 0 34 111 95 Fort Wayne 31 16 14 0 1 33 94 98 Kalamazoo 32 15 16 0 1 31 101 119 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 32 19 10 1 2 41 107 83 Utah 29 17 8 3 1 38 100 78 Tulsa 33 16 11 4 2 38 99 98 Wichita 34 15 12 4 3 37 103 105 Kansas City 30 17 11 1 1 36 102 93 Rapid City 35 14 16 2 3 33 85 116 Allen 36 8 26 0 2 18 88 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Indy 6, Kalamazoo 2

Adirondack 3, Newfoundland 0

Manchester 3, Maine 2

Advertisement

Cincinnati 4, Toledo 1

Wheeling 4, Reading 0

Tulsa 3, Allen 1

Brampton 4, Fort Wayne 3

Kansas City 5, Wichita 4, OT

Idaho 6, Rapid City 5

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.