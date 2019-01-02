|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|31
|20
|10
|1
|0
|41
|113
|89
|Adirondack
|31
|18
|9
|2
|2
|40
|96
|84
|Maine
|31
|18
|12
|0
|1
|37
|99
|95
|Reading
|31
|15
|9
|2
|5
|37
|104
|104
|Brampton
|33
|14
|16
|2
|1
|31
|106
|108
|Worcester
|32
|13
|14
|3
|2
|31
|74
|91
|Manchester
|31
|14
|15
|1
|1
|30
|99
|98
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|33
|22
|6
|5
|0
|49
|123
|84
|Jacksonville
|32
|18
|13
|1
|0
|37
|99
|90
|South Carolina
|32
|18
|13
|1
|0
|37
|105
|101
|Orlando
|32
|16
|13
|3
|0
|35
|107
|116
|Norfolk
|33
|14
|16
|1
|2
|31
|96
|129
|Greenville
|36
|13
|18
|3
|2
|31
|97
|131
|Atlanta
|31
|7
|18
|5
|1
|20
|80
|104
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|32
|22
|6
|2
|2
|48
|120
|74
|Toledo
|31
|21
|7
|3
|0
|45
|118
|99
|Indy
|31
|17
|14
|0
|0
|34
|106
|109
|Wheeling
|31
|16
|13
|2
|0
|34
|111
|95
|Fort Wayne
|31
|16
|14
|0
|1
|33
|94
|98
|Kalamazoo
|32
|15
|16
|0
|1
|31
|101
|119
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|32
|19
|10
|1
|2
|41
|107
|83
|Utah
|30
|18
|8
|3
|1
|40
|105
|81
|Tulsa
|33
|16
|11
|4
|2
|38
|99
|98
|Wichita
|35
|15
|13
|4
|3
|37
|106
|110
|Kansas City
|31
|17
|12
|1
|1
|36
|105
|98
|Rapid City
|35
|14
|16
|2
|3
|33
|85
|116
|Allen
|37
|9
|26
|0
|2
|20
|93
|144
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Greenville 2, Orlando 1
Florida 4, Atlanta 1
Allen 5, Kansas City 3
Utah 5, Wichita 3
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Brampton at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
