All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 32 20 11 1 0 41 114 91 Adirondack 32 18 9 3 2 41 100 89 Reading 32 16 9 2 5 39 107 104 Maine 32 18 13 0 1 37 101 100 Brampton 34 15 16 2 1 33 111 110 Manchester 32 15 15 1 1 32 104 102 Worcester 33 13 15 3 2 31 75 95 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 34 22 7 5 0 49 124 86 Jacksonville 33 19 13 1 0 39 101 91 South Carolina 33 19 13 1 0 39 109 102 Orlando 32 16 13 3 0 35 107 116 Norfolk 34 14 17 1 2 31 96 132 Greenville 36 13 18 3 2 31 97 131 Atlanta 32 8 18 5 1 22 82 105 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 33 23 7 3 0 49 127 103 Cincinnati 33 22 7 2 2 48 121 76 Fort Wayne 33 18 14 0 1 37 100 100 Indy 32 17 15 0 0 34 107 113 Wheeling 32 16 14 2 0 34 113 101 Kalamazoo 33 15 17 0 1 31 103 122 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 32 19 10 1 2 41 107 83 Utah 30 18 8 3 1 40 105 81 Tulsa 33 16 11 4 2 38 99 98 Wichita 35 15 13 4 3 37 106 110 Kansas City 31 17 12 1 1 36 105 98 Rapid City 35 14 16 2 3 33 85 116 Allen 37 9 26 0 2 20 93 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Toledo 6, Wheeling 2

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 2, Newfoundland 1

Reading 3, Norfolk 0

Manchester 5, Adirondack 4, OT

South Carolina 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Brampton 5, Maine 2

Atlanta 2, Florida 1

Fort Wayne 2, Cincinnati 1

Wheeling at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Brampton at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

