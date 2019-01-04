|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|32
|20
|11
|1
|0
|41
|114
|91
|Adirondack
|32
|18
|9
|3
|2
|41
|100
|89
|Reading
|32
|16
|9
|2
|5
|39
|107
|104
|Maine
|32
|18
|13
|0
|1
|37
|101
|100
|Brampton
|34
|15
|16
|2
|1
|33
|111
|110
|Manchester
|32
|15
|15
|1
|1
|32
|104
|102
|Worcester
|33
|13
|15
|3
|2
|31
|75
|95
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|34
|22
|7
|5
|0
|49
|124
|86
|Jacksonville
|33
|19
|13
|1
|0
|39
|101
|91
|South Carolina
|33
|19
|13
|1
|0
|39
|109
|102
|Orlando
|32
|16
|13
|3
|0
|35
|107
|116
|Norfolk
|34
|14
|17
|1
|2
|31
|96
|132
|Greenville
|36
|13
|18
|3
|2
|31
|97
|131
|Atlanta
|32
|8
|18
|5
|1
|22
|82
|105
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|33
|23
|7
|3
|0
|49
|127
|103
|Cincinnati
|33
|22
|7
|2
|2
|48
|121
|76
|Fort Wayne
|33
|18
|14
|0
|1
|37
|100
|100
|Indy
|33
|18
|15
|0
|0
|36
|110
|115
|Wheeling
|33
|16
|15
|2
|0
|34
|115
|104
|Kalamazoo
|33
|15
|17
|0
|1
|31
|103
|122
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|32
|19
|10
|1
|2
|41
|107
|83
|Utah
|30
|18
|8
|3
|1
|40
|105
|81
|Tulsa
|34
|17
|11
|4
|2
|40
|101
|98
|Wichita
|35
|15
|13
|4
|3
|37
|106
|110
|Kansas City
|31
|17
|12
|1
|1
|36
|105
|98
|Rapid City
|35
|14
|16
|2
|3
|33
|85
|116
|Allen
|38
|9
|27
|0
|2
|20
|93
|146
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Toledo 6, Wheeling 2
Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1
Jacksonville 2, Newfoundland 1
Reading 3, Norfolk 0
Manchester 5, Adirondack 4, OT
South Carolina 4, Worcester 1
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2
Brampton 5, Maine 2
Atlanta 2, Florida 1
Fort Wayne 2, Cincinnati 1
Indy 3, Wheeling 2
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa 2, Allen 0
Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Reading at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Brampton at Maine, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Greenville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Worcester at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
