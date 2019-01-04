Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

January 4, 2019 11:04 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 32 20 11 1 0 41 114 91
Adirondack 32 18 9 3 2 41 100 89
Reading 32 16 9 2 5 39 107 104
Maine 32 18 13 0 1 37 101 100
Brampton 34 15 16 2 1 33 111 110
Manchester 32 15 15 1 1 32 104 102
Worcester 33 13 15 3 2 31 75 95
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 34 22 7 5 0 49 124 86
Jacksonville 33 19 13 1 0 39 101 91
South Carolina 33 19 13 1 0 39 109 102
Orlando 32 16 13 3 0 35 107 116
Norfolk 34 14 17 1 2 31 96 132
Greenville 36 13 18 3 2 31 97 131
Atlanta 32 8 18 5 1 22 82 105
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 33 23 7 3 0 49 127 103
Cincinnati 33 22 7 2 2 48 121 76
Fort Wayne 33 18 14 0 1 37 100 100
Indy 33 18 15 0 0 36 110 115
Wheeling 33 16 15 2 0 34 115 104
Kalamazoo 33 15 17 0 1 31 103 122
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 32 19 10 1 2 41 107 83
Utah 30 18 8 3 1 40 105 81
Tulsa 34 17 11 4 2 40 101 98
Kansas City 32 18 12 1 1 38 111 102
Wichita 35 15 13 4 3 37 106 110
Rapid City 36 14 17 2 3 33 89 122
Allen 38 9 27 0 2 20 93 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Toledo 6, Wheeling 2

Fort Wayne 4, Indy 1

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 2, Newfoundland 1

Reading 3, Norfolk 0

Manchester 5, Adirondack 4, OT

South Carolina 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Brampton 5, Maine 2

Atlanta 2, Florida 1

Fort Wayne 2, Cincinnati 1

Indy 3, Wheeling 2

Kansas City 6, Rapid City 4

Tulsa 2, Allen 0

Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Brampton at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

