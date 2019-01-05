All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 33 21 11 1 0 43 119 92 Adirondack 32 18 9 3 2 41 100 89 Reading 33 16 9 3 5 40 108 106 Maine 33 19 13 0 1 39 104 101 Manchester 33 16 15 1 1 34 106 103 Brampton 35 15 17 2 1 33 112 113 Worcester 33 13 15 3 2 31 75 95 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 34 22 7 5 0 49 124 86 South Carolina 34 20 13 1 0 41 111 103 Jacksonville 34 19 14 1 0 39 102 96 Orlando 33 16 14 3 0 35 108 118 Norfolk 34 14 17 1 2 31 96 132 Greenville 36 13 18 3 2 31 97 131 Atlanta 32 8 18 5 1 22 82 105 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 33 23 7 3 0 49 127 103 Cincinnati 33 22 7 2 2 48 121 76 Fort Wayne 33 18 14 0 1 37 100 100 Indy 33 18 15 0 0 36 110 115 Wheeling 33 16 15 2 0 34 115 104 Kalamazoo 33 15 17 0 1 31 103 122 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 31 19 8 3 1 42 108 82 Idaho 32 19 10 1 2 41 107 83 Tulsa 34 17 11 4 2 40 101 98 Kansas City 32 18 12 1 1 38 111 102 Wichita 36 15 14 4 3 37 107 113 Rapid City 36 14 17 2 3 33 89 122 Allen 38 9 27 0 2 20 93 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 2, Newfoundland 1

Reading 3, Norfolk 0

Manchester 5, Adirondack 4, OT

Advertisement

South Carolina 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Brampton 5, Maine 2

Atlanta 2, Florida 1

Fort Wayne 2, Cincinnati 1

Indy 3, Wheeling 2

Kansas City 6, Rapid City 4

Tulsa 2, Allen 0

Utah 3, Wichita 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Jacksonville 1

Manchester 2, Reading 1, OT

Maine 3, Brampton 1

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina 2, Orlando 1

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.