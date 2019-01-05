Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

January 5, 2019 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 33 21 11 1 0 43 119 92
Adirondack 32 18 9 3 2 41 100 89
Reading 33 16 9 3 5 40 108 106
Maine 33 19 13 0 1 39 104 101
Manchester 33 16 15 1 1 34 106 103
Brampton 35 15 17 2 1 33 112 113
Worcester 33 13 15 3 2 31 75 95
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 34 22 7 5 0 49 124 86
South Carolina 33 19 13 1 0 39 109 102
Jacksonville 34 19 14 1 0 39 102 96
Orlando 32 16 13 3 0 35 107 116
Norfolk 34 14 17 1 2 31 96 132
Greenville 36 13 18 3 2 31 97 131
Atlanta 32 8 18 5 1 22 82 105
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 33 23 7 3 0 49 127 103
Cincinnati 33 22 7 2 2 48 121 76
Fort Wayne 33 18 14 0 1 37 100 100
Indy 33 18 15 0 0 36 110 115
Wheeling 33 16 15 2 0 34 115 104
Kalamazoo 33 15 17 0 1 31 103 122
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 31 19 8 3 1 42 108 82
Idaho 32 19 10 1 2 41 107 83
Tulsa 34 17 11 4 2 40 101 98
Kansas City 32 18 12 1 1 38 111 102
Wichita 36 15 14 4 3 37 107 113
Rapid City 36 14 17 2 3 33 89 122
Allen 38 9 27 0 2 20 93 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 2, Newfoundland 1

Reading 3, Norfolk 0

Manchester 5, Adirondack 4, OT

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

South Carolina 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Brampton 5, Maine 2

Atlanta 2, Florida 1

Fort Wayne 2, Cincinnati 1

Indy 3, Wheeling 2

Kansas City 6, Rapid City 4

Tulsa 2, Allen 0

Utah 3, Wichita 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Jacksonville 1

Manchester 2, Reading 1, OT

Maine 3, Brampton 1

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Worcester at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument