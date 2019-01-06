All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 33 21 11 1 0 43 119 92 Adirondack 33 19 9 3 2 43 105 93 Reading 33 16 9 3 5 40 108 106 Maine 33 19 13 0 1 39 104 101 Manchester 33 16 15 1 1 34 106 103 Brampton 35 15 17 2 1 33 112 113 Worcester 35 14 16 3 2 33 79 101 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 35 23 7 5 0 51 131 88 South Carolina 35 20 14 1 0 41 112 107 Jacksonville 34 19 14 1 0 39 102 96 Orlando 34 17 14 3 0 37 112 119 Greenville 38 14 19 3 2 33 103 135 Norfolk 35 14 17 2 2 32 100 137 Atlanta 33 8 19 5 1 22 84 112 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 34 23 7 2 2 50 129 81 Toledo 34 23 8 3 0 49 129 111 Fort Wayne 34 19 14 0 1 39 103 102 Indy 34 18 16 0 0 36 112 118 Wheeling 34 17 15 2 0 36 123 106 Kalamazoo 34 15 18 0 1 31 108 130 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 32 20 8 3 1 44 112 85 Idaho 33 20 10 1 2 43 111 85 Tulsa 35 17 12 4 2 40 103 102 Kansas City 33 18 13 1 1 38 112 106 Wichita 37 15 14 5 3 38 110 117 Rapid City 37 15 17 2 3 35 93 123 Allen 38 9 27 0 2 20 93 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Jacksonville 1

Manchester 2, Reading 1, OT

Maine 3, Brampton 1

Florida 7, Atlanta 2

Greenville 4, Worcester 1

South Carolina 2, Orlando 1

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 4, OT

Wheeling 8, Toledo 2

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2

Cincinnati 8, Kalamazoo 5

Rapid City 4, Kansas City 1

Idaho 4, Tulsa 2

Utah 4, Wichita 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 4, South Carolina 1

Worcester 3, Greenville 2

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

