ECHL At A Glance

January 6, 2019 5:36 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 33 21 11 1 0 43 119 92
Adirondack 33 19 9 3 2 43 105 93
Reading 33 16 9 3 5 40 108 106
Maine 33 19 13 0 1 39 104 101
Manchester 33 16 15 1 1 34 106 103
Brampton 35 15 17 2 1 33 112 113
Worcester 35 14 16 3 2 33 79 101
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 35 23 7 5 0 51 131 88
South Carolina 35 20 14 1 0 41 112 107
Jacksonville 34 19 14 1 0 39 102 96
Orlando 34 17 14 3 0 37 112 119
Greenville 38 14 19 3 2 33 103 135
Norfolk 35 14 17 2 2 32 100 137
Atlanta 33 8 19 5 1 22 84 112
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 34 23 7 2 2 50 129 81
Toledo 34 23 8 3 0 49 129 111
Fort Wayne 34 19 14 0 1 39 103 102
Indy 34 18 16 0 0 36 112 118
Wheeling 34 17 15 2 0 36 123 106
Kalamazoo 34 15 18 0 1 31 108 130
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 32 20 8 3 1 44 112 85
Idaho 33 20 10 1 2 43 111 85
Tulsa 35 17 12 4 2 40 103 102
Kansas City 33 18 13 1 1 38 112 106
Wichita 37 15 14 5 3 38 110 117
Rapid City 37 15 17 2 3 35 93 123
Allen 38 9 27 0 2 20 93 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Jacksonville 1

Manchester 2, Reading 1, OT

Maine 3, Brampton 1

Florida 7, Atlanta 2

Greenville 4, Worcester 1

South Carolina 2, Orlando 1

Adirondack 5, Norfolk 4, OT

Wheeling 8, Toledo 2

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2

Cincinnati 8, Kalamazoo 5

Rapid City 4, Kansas City 1

Idaho 4, Tulsa 2

Utah 4, Wichita 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 4, South Carolina 1

Worcester 3, Greenville 2

Norfolk at Manchester, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

