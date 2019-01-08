All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 34 22 11 1 0 45 127 96 Adirondack 33 19 9 3 2 43 105 93 Reading 33 16 9 3 5 40 108 106 Maine 34 19 14 0 1 39 108 109 Manchester 34 17 15 1 1 36 113 108 Brampton 35 15 17 2 1 33 112 113 Worcester 35 14 16 3 2 33 79 101 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 35 23 7 5 0 51 131 88 South Carolina 35 20 14 1 0 41 112 107 Jacksonville 34 19 14 1 0 39 102 96 Orlando 34 17 14 3 0 37 112 119 Greenville 38 14 19 3 2 33 103 135 Norfolk 36 14 18 2 2 32 105 144 Atlanta 33 8 19 5 1 22 84 112 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 34 23 7 2 2 50 129 81 Toledo 34 23 8 3 0 49 129 111 Fort Wayne 34 19 14 0 1 39 103 102 Indy 34 18 16 0 0 36 112 118 Wheeling 34 17 15 2 0 36 123 106 Kalamazoo 34 15 18 0 1 31 108 130 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 32 20 8 3 1 44 112 85 Idaho 34 20 11 1 2 43 112 88 Tulsa 36 18 12 4 2 42 106 103 Kansas City 33 18 13 1 1 38 112 106 Wichita 37 15 14 5 3 38 110 117 Rapid City 37 15 17 2 3 35 93 123 Allen 38 9 27 0 2 20 93 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 8, Maine 4

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

