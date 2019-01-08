|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|34
|22
|11
|1
|0
|45
|127
|96
|Adirondack
|33
|19
|9
|3
|2
|43
|105
|93
|Reading
|33
|16
|9
|3
|5
|40
|108
|106
|Maine
|34
|19
|14
|0
|1
|39
|108
|109
|Manchester
|34
|17
|15
|1
|1
|36
|113
|108
|Brampton
|35
|15
|17
|2
|1
|33
|112
|113
|Worcester
|35
|14
|16
|3
|2
|33
|79
|101
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|35
|23
|7
|5
|0
|51
|131
|88
|South Carolina
|35
|20
|14
|1
|0
|41
|112
|107
|Jacksonville
|34
|19
|14
|1
|0
|39
|102
|96
|Orlando
|34
|17
|14
|3
|0
|37
|112
|119
|Greenville
|38
|14
|19
|3
|2
|33
|103
|135
|Norfolk
|36
|14
|18
|2
|2
|32
|105
|144
|Atlanta
|33
|8
|19
|5
|1
|22
|84
|112
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|34
|23
|7
|2
|2
|50
|129
|81
|Toledo
|34
|23
|8
|3
|0
|49
|129
|111
|Fort Wayne
|34
|19
|14
|0
|1
|39
|103
|102
|Indy
|34
|18
|16
|0
|0
|36
|112
|118
|Wheeling
|34
|17
|15
|2
|0
|36
|123
|106
|Kalamazoo
|34
|15
|18
|0
|1
|31
|108
|130
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|32
|20
|8
|3
|1
|44
|112
|85
|Idaho
|34
|20
|11
|1
|2
|43
|112
|88
|Tulsa
|36
|18
|12
|4
|2
|42
|106
|103
|Kansas City
|33
|18
|13
|1
|1
|38
|112
|106
|Wichita
|37
|15
|14
|5
|3
|38
|110
|117
|Rapid City
|37
|15
|17
|2
|3
|35
|93
|123
|Allen
|38
|9
|27
|0
|2
|20
|93
|146
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Newfoundland 8, Maine 4
Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
