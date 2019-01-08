Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

January 8, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 34 22 11 1 0 45 127 96
Adirondack 34 20 9 3 2 45 108 95
Reading 33 16 9 3 5 40 108 106
Maine 34 19 14 0 1 39 108 109
Manchester 35 17 16 1 1 36 115 111
Brampton 35 15 17 2 1 33 112 113
Worcester 35 14 16 3 2 33 79 101
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 35 23 7 5 0 51 131 88
South Carolina 35 20 14 1 0 41 112 107
Jacksonville 34 19 14 1 0 39 102 96
Orlando 34 17 14 3 0 37 112 119
Greenville 38 14 19 3 2 33 103 135
Norfolk 36 14 18 2 2 32 105 144
Atlanta 33 8 19 5 1 22 84 112
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 34 23 7 2 2 50 129 81
Toledo 34 23 8 3 0 49 129 111
Fort Wayne 34 19 14 0 1 39 103 102
Indy 35 19 16 0 0 38 116 120
Wheeling 34 17 15 2 0 36 123 106
Kalamazoo 34 15 18 0 1 31 108 130
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 32 20 8 3 1 44 112 85
Tulsa 37 19 12 4 2 44 111 105
Idaho 34 20 11 1 2 43 112 88
Kansas City 34 18 14 1 1 38 114 110
Wichita 37 15 14 5 3 38 110 117
Rapid City 38 15 18 2 3 35 95 128
Allen 38 9 27 0 2 20 93 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 8, Maine 4

Adirondack 3, Manchester 2

Indy 4, Kansas City 2

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

