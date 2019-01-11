|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|36
|24
|11
|1
|0
|49
|138
|103
|Adirondack
|36
|20
|11
|3
|2
|45
|112
|104
|Reading
|34
|17
|9
|3
|5
|42
|111
|107
|Maine
|35
|19
|15
|0
|1
|39
|112
|114
|Manchester
|35
|17
|16
|1
|1
|36
|115
|111
|Brampton
|35
|15
|17
|2
|1
|33
|112
|113
|Worcester
|35
|14
|16
|3
|2
|33
|79
|101
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|36
|24
|7
|5
|0
|53
|138
|91
|South Carolina
|35
|20
|14
|1
|0
|41
|112
|107
|Jacksonville
|34
|19
|14
|1
|0
|39
|102
|96
|Orlando
|35
|17
|15
|3
|0
|37
|114
|124
|Norfolk
|37
|15
|18
|2
|2
|34
|110
|146
|Greenville
|39
|14
|20
|3
|2
|33
|106
|142
|Atlanta
|33
|8
|19
|5
|1
|22
|84
|112
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|35
|23
|7
|2
|3
|51
|132
|85
|Toledo
|35
|23
|9
|3
|0
|49
|131
|115
|Fort Wayne
|34
|19
|14
|0
|1
|39
|103
|102
|Indy
|35
|19
|16
|0
|0
|38
|116
|120
|Wheeling
|34
|17
|15
|2
|0
|36
|123
|106
|Kalamazoo
|34
|15
|18
|0
|1
|31
|108
|130
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|33
|21
|8
|3
|1
|46
|116
|88
|Idaho
|35
|21
|11
|1
|2
|45
|116
|90
|Tulsa
|37
|19
|12
|4
|2
|44
|111
|105
|Kansas City
|34
|18
|14
|1
|1
|38
|114
|110
|Wichita
|37
|15
|14
|5
|3
|38
|110
|117
|Rapid City
|38
|15
|18
|2
|3
|35
|95
|128
|Allen
|38
|9
|27
|0
|2
|20
|93
|146
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3
Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Utah at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Maine at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.