The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

January 11, 2019 8:51 pm
 
1 min read
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 36 24 11 1 0 49 138 103
Adirondack 36 20 11 3 2 45 112 104
Reading 34 17 9 3 5 42 111 107
Maine 35 19 15 0 1 39 112 114
Manchester 35 17 16 1 1 36 115 111
Brampton 35 15 17 2 1 33 112 113
Worcester 35 14 16 3 2 33 79 101
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 36 24 7 5 0 53 138 91
South Carolina 35 20 14 1 0 41 112 107
Jacksonville 34 19 14 1 0 39 102 96
Orlando 35 17 15 3 0 37 114 124
Norfolk 37 15 18 2 2 34 110 146
Greenville 39 14 20 3 2 33 106 142
Atlanta 33 8 19 5 1 22 84 112
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 35 23 7 2 3 51 132 85
Toledo 35 23 9 3 0 49 131 115
Fort Wayne 34 19 14 0 1 39 103 102
Indy 35 19 16 0 0 38 116 120
Wheeling 34 17 15 2 0 36 123 106
Kalamazoo 34 15 18 0 1 31 108 130
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 33 21 8 3 1 46 116 88
Idaho 35 21 11 1 2 45 116 90
Tulsa 37 19 12 4 2 44 111 105
Kansas City 34 18 14 1 1 38 114 110
Wichita 37 15 14 5 3 38 110 117
Rapid City 38 15 18 2 3 35 95 128
Allen 38 9 27 0 2 20 93 146

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3

Reading at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Utah at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Toledo at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

